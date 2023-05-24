Tina Turner, Music Icon, Dead At 83

Tina Turner has died at 83 years old.

The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll died after a long illness at her home near Zurich in Switzerland on Wednesday, according to multiple outlets.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly,” Tina’s official Facebook page shared in a statement.