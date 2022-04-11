Tish Cyrus Files For Divorce From Billy Ray Cyrus After Nearly 30 Years Of Marriage

It’s over, again.

After nearly 30 years of marriage, Tish Cyrus has filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus’ mom filed in Tennessee last week and listed “irreconcilable differences” as cause for their breakup, according to court docs obtained by Access Hollywood.

Tish also noted in the filing that the couple, who share five adult children together, haven’t lived together in over two years.

Access Hollywood has reached out for comment.

This is the third time the pair, who tied the knot back in 1993, has filed to legally end their longtime marriage. Back in 2010, Billy Ray filed for divorce, but later called off the split. Then just three years later in 2013, Tish filed for divorce, but the two reconciled shortly after.