TLC’s Hit Series ‘MIL* Manor’ Returning For Dramatic New Season

“MIL* Manor” is back and the new season is bringing the drama!

TLC’s provocative dating series returns for a second season and features “whole new group of sexy, successful MIL*s who are looking for their chance at love, this season promises one shocking twist and plenty of unexpected twists and turns throughout,” per a press release.

The singles on the show will participate in an array of activities while searching for love, from mud wrestling to relay races! The show also promises, “shocking new arrivals, startling secrets, surprise exits and countless emotional entanglements” on the second season.

The show returns Sunday, April 28 at 10 PM ET/PT on TLC.