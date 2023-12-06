TLC’s ‘Love & Translation’ Has Singles Looking For Love – With An Epic Twist

“Love & Translation” is bringing the drama!

The new TLC series will follow three American bachelors as they travel to “paradise” where they will be met with 12 lovely ladies from nine different countries, per a press release.

The twist? There won’t be a translator and the women don’t speak English! So there may be some things that are lost in translation.

“As a leader in love and relationship series, we wanted to break outside the mold of our day to day and experiment in a new type of setting. ‘Love & Translation’ will bring that rollercoaster of emotions our audience loves when genuine connections in unconventional relationships spark,” Howard Lee, President of Discovery Networks & TLC said in a statement.

The three American singles:

Kahlil, 24 from Texas

Tripp, 30 from California

Dylan, 21 from Florida

The 12 international singles:

Jhenyfer, 24 from Brazil

Tulay, 25 from Germany

Sara, 20 from Italy

Imane, 21 from Morocco

Airi, 20 from Japan

Leidi, 28 from Colombia

Yam, 29 from Mexico

Gisele, 29 from Brazil

Joceline, 28 from France

Assia, 21 from France

Jin, 32 from South Korea

Jhuliana, 23 from Bolivia

“Love & Translation” premieres Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024 at 10 PM ET/PT on TLC.