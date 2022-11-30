Toby Keith Shares Health Update On ‘Debilitating’ Cancer Battle

Toby Keith is opening up about his cancer battle.

The country superstar sat down with CMT Hot 20 Countdown’s Cody Alan earlier this month in his first interview since he announced his stomach cancer diagnosis last year.

During their sit-down, Toby reflected on his health journey and shared that he’s hoping to return to more live performances.

“I’m thinking about getting back to fightin’ shape,” he shared. “I need a little bit of time to just rest up and heal up. It’s pretty debilitating to have to go through all that, but as long as everything stays hunky dory, then we’ll look at something good in the future.”

You heard it here first! @tobykeith has plans to get back on the road after battling cancer 👊 More details on his road to recovery this weekend only on #cmtHot20! pic.twitter.com/3p3Rs5a1XM — CMT Hot 20 Countdown (@cmtHot20) November 19, 2022

In June 2021, Toby announced that he’d been diagnosed with cancer.

He shared in a statement at the time, “Last fall, I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner rather than later.”

Earlier this month, Toby had an impromptu performance at Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse in Lexington, Ky., marking his first time performing live since his diagnosis.

Days later, he received the BMI Icon Award at the 2022 BMI Awards and took the stage to accept the major honor.