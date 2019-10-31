‘TODAY’ Hosts Break Out Incredible Moves For Halloween To Recreate Iconic Dances In History

Everybody cut loose! This morning on “TODAY,” the hosts celebrated Halloween by bringing out their best moves to recreate some of the most iconic dance culture moments in history.

Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly were hopelessly devoted to their Sandy and Danny costumes from “Grease,” while Hoda Kotb took her inspiration from a different John Travolta flick—“Saturday Night Fever!”

It’s not unusual to see Al Roker bust a move, and he totally nailed “The Carlton” dance in his “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” get-up, joined by Craig Melvin as Will Smith.

Sheinelle Jones joined the rhythm nation as she channeled her childhood idol Janet Jackson. The “Escapade” singer even recorded a special message for Sheinelle to thank her for paying tribute!

Dylan Dreyer busted some moves that would make Julia Louis-Dreyfus proud, performing Elaine’s dance from “Seinfeld.” Peter Alexander proved that dancing is not a crime by dressing as Kevin Bacon’s character from 1984’s “Footloose.”

Jenna Bush Hager surprised everyone by returning from maternity leave and rocking out as Baby from “Dirty Dancing.” “I left my baby just to be here with y’all because I love Halloween,” she told the cast. She’s set to return to hosting this December. Jenna was joined by Willie Geist portraying Patrick Swayze’s Johnny.

All the TODAY anchors gave their all in a special performance recreating their dances, concluding with a group performance to “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go.” What a treat!

— by Katcy Stephan