Todd And Julie Chrisley Report To Prison For Bank Fraud And Tax Evasion

On January 17, Todd and Julie Chrisley have both reported to their respective prisons after being convicted of fraud in June, the Bureau of Prisons confirms.

The former stars of reality television show “Chrisley Knows Best” were found guilty of several tax crimes as well as conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans.

Todd Chrisley, 53, was sentenced to 12 years and will be incarcerated at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, which is a minimum security facility.

While Julie, 50, was originally slated to serve her 7 years at Federal Correctional Institution Marianna, also in Florida, she will now serve her time at Federal Medical Center (FMC) Lexington, a different federal prison in Lexington, Kentucky.

The couple plead not guilty and have maintained their innocence since first being indicted in 2019, all while challenging the charges against them.

Earlier this month, the pair requested bail as well as a 21-day delay to the start of their prison sentences, however the requests were denied.

The couple are parents to daughter Savannah, 25, sons Chase and Grayson, 26 and 16, and the two adopted their granddaughter Chloe, 10, in 2016. Todd is also father to son Kyle, 31, and his daughter Lindsei, 33, from previous marriages.

Savannah Chrisley recently honored her mother, Julie, on her birthday with an Instagram post.

She captioned the video montage: “Dear Mom, I know this isn’t the birthday we had imagined but I’ll make it up to you. Unfortunately, we are one of many that the system has failed and I will continue to fight the good fight until we’re all home together.”