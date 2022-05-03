“Toddlers & Tiaras” Star Kailia Posey Dead At 16

“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey has died at the young age of 16.

Her mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, announced the news on Facebook on Monday.

“I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone,” she wrote. “Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever.”

Gatterman did not share her daughter’s cause of death in her post, and didn’t disclose any further details.

Kailia rose to fame on the hit TLC shows that chronicled toddler pageant life. And according to her Instagram page, she didn’t leave that too far in her past. She recently competed in the Miss Washington Teen USA pageant, representing as Miss Teen Lynden.

She also continued to compete in pageants in Las Vegas, Nashville and more.

She recently attended her prom and her mom shared photos of the special milestone event.

Story developing.

PHOTOS: Celebs We’ve Lost In 2022