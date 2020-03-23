Tokyo Olympics Postponed Due To Coronavirus (Report)

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic games are going to be postponed until likely 2021, according to a report from USA Today Sports. The games were originally slated to begin on July 24th but are reportedly being delayed indefinitely with details to be ironed out in the coming weeks, the report continues.

“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound was quoted telling USA Today Sports. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”

Tokyo’s official Olympic website released a statement on Monday, saying that while postponement of the games is in consideration, cancelling this year’s Olympics is “not on the agenda.”

“…Tokyo 2020 held an urgent video conference with IOC President Bach last night, during which we agreed to proceed with detailed discussions of different scenarios, including postponement of the Games, in full coordination with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the Government of Japan, relevant Japanese authorities, international sport federations and National Olympic Committees,” the statement read in part.

“As the IOC has stated, due to the extreme complexity of the Games, a final decision has not been reached at this time, and discussions will be finalised within the next four weeks. Cancellation of the Tokyo 2020 Games is not on the agenda.”

The news comes less than a day after Australia and Canada announced they would not be sending any athletes to the Tokyo games due to health risks, and urged the Olympics to be postponed until 2021.

“The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC), backed by their Athletes’ Commissions, National Sports Organizations and the Government of Canada, have made the difficult decision to not send Canadian teams to the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the summer of 2020,” the organizations said in a joint statement on the official Team Canada website.

“This is not solely about athlete health – it is about public health. With COVID-19 and the associated risks, it is not safe for our athletes, and the health and safety of their families and the broader Canadian community for athletes to continue training towards these Games. In fact, it runs counter to the public health advice which we urge all Canadians to follow.”