Tom Brady Addresses ‘Amicable’ Gisele Bündchen Split In First Interview Since Divorce

Tom Brady is speaking out.

The football star was on the SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray” on Monday, where he broke his silence in his first interview since going public with his divorce from wife Gisele Bündchen.

The 45-year-old called their split “amicable” saying that he is focused on his children and football.

“Yeah, Jim, you know, I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home. Obviously the good news is it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children and, secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games. So that’s what professionals do. You focus at work when it’s time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you could do. That’s what I’ll just continue to do as long as I’m working and as long as I’m being a dad,” he said.

The athlete was also asked if there is a challenge compartmentalizing between his professional life and personal life, and Tom got candid, saying he wants to be a “great father” while also dealing with “challenges” in “the best possible way.”

“Well, I think that’s what being a professional is. I’ve dealt with a lot of challenging situations on and off the field over 23 years, and a lot of it does play out in front of a lot of people. So it’s, I think the interesting thing for a football player, or an athlete in general, is, you know, you’re out there, I always say we’re not actors. Even though we’re on TV, you know, that is our real self out there. We’re trying to do our best. That’s how people really have gotten to know me over the years, by being on TV. And that is an authentic self that’s out there to compete with my teammates every day. And you’re giving all you can to the team and, you know, everyone’s going through different things. We all have our unique challenges in life. We’re all humans. We do the best we could do. I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well. And to deal with things in your life that have challenges, you wanna deal with them in the best possible way. So I want to always be able to hold my head high on and off the field, and I’m gonna try to continue to do that for as long as I’m here,” he shared.

Tom and Gisele announced last Friday that they were divorcing after 13 years of marriage.

“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart,” Gisele’s post read in part.

The exes share two children, 12-year-old son Benjamin and 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake. Tom also shares 15-year-old son John Edward with ex Bridget Moynahan.

— Stephanie Swaim