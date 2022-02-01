Tom Brady Announces NFL Retirement After 22 Years: ‘It’s Time To Focus My Time and Energy On Other Things’

Tom Brady has now officially announced his retirement.

After three MVP awards and seven Super Bowl rings, the veteran quarterback confirmed that his NFL career is ending with a heartfelt statement on Tuesday.

“I have always believed the sport of football is an “all-in” proposition – if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed and success is what I love so much about our game, the 43-year-old shared on Instagram. “There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.”

He continued, “This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Adding, “My playing career has been such a thrilling ride, and far beyond my imagination, and full of ups and downs. … I will remember and cherish these memories and re-visit them often. I feel like the luckiest person in the world.”

The NFL legend’s statement comes after speculation brewed all weekend that he would be retiring from football.

Tom opened up on the SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray” about his decision to retire from the sport.

“You know, it was a good week for me and I’m just still going through the process that I said I was going through. Sometimes it takes some time to really evaluate how you feel and what you want to do and I think when the time is right I’ll be ready to make a decision one way or another just like I said last week,” Tom said.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared if he was surprised about the headlines, “It’s always a good line that I’m responsible for what I say and do and not responsible for what others say or do. Again, I think one thing I’ve learned about sports is you control what you can control and what you can’t you leave to others. You know, everyone I know, we’re in such an era of information and people want to be in front of the news often, and I totally understand that and understand that’s the environment we’re in, but I think for me I’m just, literally it’s day to day with me. I’m just trying to do the best I can every day and evaluate things as they come and trying to make a great decision for me and my family.”

Though the legend will forever be known for his contributions on the field, he’s now ready to put his personal life front and center.

Tom has been married to supermodel Gisele Bundchen since 2009 and they have two kids together, a son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 8. He also shares 14-year-old son Jack with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

