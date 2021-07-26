Tom Daley Wins Gold At Tokyo Olympics And His Reaction Is Epic

British diver Tom Daley brought home his first-ever gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and his reaction was epic!

Tom, who has competed in diving in four Olympic games, brought home the gold with his diving partner, Matty Lee, in the men’s synchronized 10-meter platform event. The two were overcome with emotion after realizing they took the gold, letting out huge screams and crying as Tom jumped into Matty’s arms in the sweetest embrace. In an after-win interview with NBC, Tom shared that winning this medal with a partner is particular special and that he and Matty had been visualizing their gold the whole year.

Tom’s husband Dustin Lance Black celebrated the win with Tom’s mom in Canada and was also seen screaming with emotion. Tom shared that he wished his husband and their son could have been at the Olympics in Tokyo, but he was so excited to be able to win after gold after four Olympic Games.

Tom, 27, is a proud member of the LGBTQ community, and he also shared after his moment on the podium what it means to be representing his community.

“I feel incredibly proud to say that I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion,” he said. “And I feel very empowered by that because when I was younger, I thought I was never going to be anything, or achieve anything, because of who I was, and to be an Olympic champion now just shows that you can achieve anything.”

“I hope that any young LGBT person out there can see that no matter how alone you feel right now, you are not alone. That you can achieve anything and that there is a whole lot of your chosen family out here, ready to support you.”

Tom and Matty’s victory on Monday saw the duo finish with a total score of 471.81 points, securing a narrow win over China’s Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen by 1.23 points.