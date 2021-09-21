Tom Ford’s Husband and Partner of 35 Years, Richard Buckley, Dies at 72

Tom Ford and his family are in mourning.

The fashion designer’s husband Richard Buckley, who was a fashion journalist died from natural causes after a long illness at 72.

“It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the death of his beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley,” a statement from the family read. “Richard passed away peacefully at their home in Los Angeles last night with Tom and their son Jack by his side. He died of natural causes after a long illness.”

Tom and Richard met at a New York show in 1986 and were together for more than three decades. They officially got married in 2014 after same-sex marriage became legalized in the U.S. The couple welcomed their son Alexander John ‘Jack’ Buckley Ford in 2012 via a surrogate.

Tom described their romance as “Love at first sight.” Telling People in a 2016 interview, “Our eyes locked and within a month we were living together.” Adding, “We have been together ever since.”

In 1989, Richard was diagnosed with throat cancer and underwent surgery but despite a grim diagnosis he made it through the odds.

The late journalist worked at New York Magazine, Women’s Wear Daily, Vanity Fair, Mirabella, Italian Vogue, and served as Editor In Chief for Vogue Hommes International.