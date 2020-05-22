Tom Hanks Is A Stone Cold Fox In High School Senior Portrait

Tom Hanks is celebrating high school graduations in style, with a sexy throwback photo that shows what a stone cold fox he is!

America’s dad showed off his senior high school photo on Instagram, in a tribute to all the graduates who are turning their tassels this week, despite not being able to graduate in a full ceremony as planned due to the pandemic.

In the snap, Tom has a wild head of hair that is long and flowing and is giving the camera a heavy smoldering look. He’s rocking the customary tuxedo for senior portraits.

“Big Day for Skyline High School in Oakland, CA! Glad to be a part of it! Hanx, ’74,” he captioned the photo.

Tom grew up in the Bay Area city and after graduating he attended community college in Hayward and then transferred to Sacramento State where he majored in theater.

He then went on, of course, to have one of the biggest acting careers in Hollywood and is now a beloved member of American cinema.

