Tom Holland Admits He Thought Mark Wahlberg Gifted Him A ‘Self-Pleasure’ Massage Gun (Exclusive)

Tom Holland got Mark Wahlberg’s generosity all wrong.

While promoting their new movie “Uncharted,” the 25-year-old actor shared with Access Hollywood the hilarious story behind the unique gift his fellow co-star gave him when the two first met.

“Essentially Mark Wahlberg was kind enough to give me a massage gun after I left his house in LA and he drove me back to my hotel,” Tom shared.

But at the time, the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star didn’t exactly know what kind of massager it was, admitting,“I was confused as to what kind of massage gun this was having never seen one before … and I thought it was the type of self-pleasure.”

“I thought Mark Wahlberg was driving me back to my house for other reasons than just being a gentleman. I didn’t know, it’s Hollywood baby … who knows what’s going to happen,” Tom hilariously added.

But Mark, in fact, did not give Tom a “self-pleasure” massage gun.

The 50-year-old star explained to Access Hollywood that he has stake in a company, Power Plate, that allegedly makes the “best massage guns out there,” so he wanted to share the love with Tom.

Clearly the two put the awkward yet hilarious mix-up behind them and went on to film the highly-anticipated flick “Uncharted.”

You can catch these two in action when “Uncharted” hits theaters Feb. 18.