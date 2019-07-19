Tom Holland’s Mystery Girlfriend Is Actually a Family Friend

Tom Holland has a (new?) lady in his life!

Over the weekend, the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” star, 23, was spotted cozying up to a pretty blonde at the British Summer Time Hyde Park Festival in London – who has been identified as digital producer and family friend Olivia Bolton.

The pair has reportedly been dating privately for months after being introduced by their parents years ago, according to The Sun.

“Tom and Olivia’s family has been friends for years but it took some time for Tom and Olivia to realize the connection between them,” a source told the outlet.

The pair showed off plenty of PDA at the festival as they held hands and snuggled up to one another in between shows.

The source reports that Tom feels “relieved” by the new relationship, after being pressed for years over who he is or isn’t dating.

“All their friends and family think they make a lovely couple,” the source said. “He is totally smitten.”

The on-screen superhero was previously linked to “Euphoria” star Zendaya, who also acted as his co-star in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and the latest installment, “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

Tom denied the rumors that he and the Disney Channel alum were secretly dating in an interview with Elle Magazine in June, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t a relationship kind of guy!

“[I’m] definitely a relationship person,” he told the mag. “I’m not the fleeting type at all; it’s not my way of life.”

Our spidy-senses are telling us that this new love could be long-lasting!