Tom Pelphrey & Kaley Cuoco’s First Night Out As New Parents Will Be At ‘Love & Death’ Premiere

Tom Pelphrey is in heaven as a new dad!

The “Love & Death” actor welcomed his first kiddo, daughter Matilda, with Kaley Cuoco last month – and he couldn’t be happier!

While playing a round of Daddy Confessions with Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover, Tom shared what has surprised him the most about being a dad to the newborn.

“I was surprised how natural it felt, you know, like being around my nieces and other babies in my family was always a little bit like scared to hold them, scared to touch them, didn’t want to break them, ” he said. “But, you know, as soon as they handed me Matilda, I felt comfortable holding her. I felt comfortable moving her around and changing her and that was a surprise.”

Tom, who went public with his romance with Kaley in May 2022, also shared what the “Flight Attendant” star has been like as a new mom, sharing, “She’s is so good at it. You know, it’s like all the qualities that I love Kaley about times 100.”

“She’s so funny and she’s so nurturing and, and easy and playful and loving … I mean, so loving. You know, it’s beautiful,” he added.

As for the couple’s first night out as new parents, Tom told Kit that it will be at the premiere of his new show “Love & Death” later this month.

“We’re probably gonna be leaving early. I can’t imagine that either of us is gonna be ok being away from her … because I mean, even right now I’m like, ok, I gotta get home,” Tom quipped.

“Love & Death” hits HBO Max on April 27.