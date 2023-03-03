Tom Sizemore, ‘Saving Private Ryan’ Star, Dead At 61

Tom Sizemore has passed away at the age of 61.

The star’s manager Charles Lago confirms to Access Hollywood that he died on Friday “peacefully in his sleep” in a hospital in the Los Angeles area surrounded by his brother Paul and 17-year-old twins Jayden and Jagger.

There will be a private cremation service for the actor’s family and a larger celebration life in a few weeks, per his manager.

Tom’s brother Paul issued a statement obtained by Access Hollywood about the tragic situation.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of my big brother Tom. He was larger than life. He has influenced my life more than anyone I know. He was talented, loving, giving and could keep you entertained endlessly with his wit and storytelling ability. I am devasted he is gone and will miss him always,” the statement reads.

His ex-wife Maeve Quinlan, whom Tom was married from 1996 through 1999, also issued a statement obtained by Access Hollywood.

“My heartfelt condolences to the entire Sizemore family and Tom’s long-time manager, Charles Lago. Most especially, my thoughts and prayers go out to Tom’s two sons, Jayden and Jagger. May God hold you both in the palm of his hand, give you strength and bless you all the days of your lives,” the statement reads.

Prior to his death, Sizemore had collapsed at his Los Angeles home on Feb. 18 and was transported to a hospital where it was discovered he had suffered a brain aneurysm due to a stroke. He had remained in intensive care in a coma and had not regained consciousness prior to his passing, his manager tells Access.

Sizemore was best known for his roles in films such as “Saving Private Ryan” and “Black Hawk Down.”

