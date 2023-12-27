Tom Smothers, Half Of Famed Smothers Brothers Music & Comedy Duo, Dies At 86

Tom Smothers, one half of the famed comedy and music duo the Smothers Brothers, has died. He was 86 years old.

The performer’s younger brother, Dick Smothers, announced the sad news in a statement through the National Comedy Center on Dec. 27, confirming that Tom passed away at home following a battle with cancer.

“Tom was not only the loving older brother that everyone would want in their life, he was a one-of-a-kind creative partner,” Dick’s statement read. “I am forever grateful to have spent a lifetime together with him, on and off stage, for over 60 years. Our relationship was like a good marriage — the longer we were together, the more we loved and respected one another. We were truly blessed.”

Tom and Dick found fame as folk singers in the ’60s and starred in their own CBS variety series “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour.” Despite being a hit, the show was canceled following the brothers’ open political commentary from criticism of the Vietnam War to defense of civil rights.

In a 2019 interview, Tom joked that he was “still pissed off” about being taken off the air.

Writers on the series included now-prominent Hollywood names like Steve Martin, Rob Reiner and “SNL’s” Lorne Michaels.

Tom is survived by two children and a grandson. A private memorial service is set to take place in 2024, according to his family.