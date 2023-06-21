‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ Celebrates Best Moments For Emmy Season

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is ready for Emmy glory!

For almost a decade, the “Saturday Night Live” alum has brought excitement, joy, and entertainment to the famous franchise. Now, the latest season of the NBC staple is being recognized for taking its hilarious bits, delightful guests and inspired comedy to a new level.

Fun Moments From ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ View Gallery

Deadline noted earlier this year that “Fallon has been scoring big” when it comes to strong ratings for “The Tonight Show” and his newer hit, “That’s My Jam” – just in time for Emmy season!

As voting winds up, “The Tonight Show” is celebrating its consideration in the Outstanding Talk Series category and fans can relive their favorite moments again and again in a new sizzle reel.

Check out all the must-see laughs from the past year of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” below!