Tony Hawk Recovering After Breaking His Femur, Says Comeback Will Be ‘Hard:’ ‘I’m Up For The Challenge’

Tony Hawk is on the mend after breaking his femur.

The pro skateboarder shared the unfortunate news on his Instagram page on Tuesday, admitting that the recovery for his leg won’t be that easy.”Yesterday sucked. I broke my elbow 20 years ago and managed to make a full comeback; this recovery for a broken femur will be much harder because of its severity (and my age). But I’m up for the challenge,” he wrote alongside an image of his x-ray.

The 53-year-old later revealed that he broke the bone during a skateboarding session.

“There is a strange irony that this happened on the eve of HBO releasing a trailer for “Until The Wheels Fall Off,” Sam Jones’ documentary about my life & career, which has a strong focus on the philosophy of how I/we do this at our age. The answer is complicated, but ultimately, it’s because I have found my sense of purpose and shaped my identity through skating, and it nourishes my mental health immensely. I’ve said many times that I won’t stop skating until I am physically unable. A broken leg – with plenty of hardware – will probably be the biggest test of that creed. I’ll be back… maybe not at full capacity but I resigned to that notion years ago as I approached ‘mid-life,'” he reflected.

He posted photos of the staples used to patch up his leg in the hospital on his Instagram story.

He closed out his post by sharing some gratitude for his family and fans.

“Thanks to my unyieldingly supportive, tolerant family – and all of you – for the love and support through the years; I wouldn’t be here without you. See you on the other side,” he concluded.

Tony is set to head out on a speaking tour of Europe this summer and has not said yet if he will have to postpone the shows due to his injury.

“Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off” premieres April 5 on HBO Max.