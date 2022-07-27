‘Top Chef’ Alum Howard ‘Howie’ Kleinberg Dead At 46

Howard “Howie” Kleinberg, a chef and former contender on “Top Chef,” has died at the age of 46.

The former Bravo star’s mother confirmed the sad news to the Miami Herald on Monday, revealing her son had died of a heart attack over the weekend.

“I am just finding out how many lives he touched,” she told the outlet. “He was married to his passion in life, which was his cooking.”

Bravo also mourned Howie’s loss. The network shared in a statement, “The Top Chef family is saddened to learn about the unexpected passing of Howard Kleinberg from season three. Howie’s passion for cooking filled so many and our deepest sympathy goes out to his family and friends.”

Howie was a contestant on the hit reality series’ third season – “Top Chef: Miami” – in 2007. He placed seventh and later opened his own restaurant, Bulldog BBQ, in Miami.

A funeral service for Howie was held on Tuesday, according to his obituary.

