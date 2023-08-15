Tori Kelly Announces New Tour Weeks After Hospitalization: ‘It’s Been Too Long’

Tori Kelly is gearing up to return to the stage following her hospitalization last month.

The “Should’ve Been Us” songstress announced that she’ll be performing across North America on the Take Control Tour starting next month.

The nine-date tour will kick off in Toronto on Sept. 10 and conclude with back-to-back shows in Los Angeles on Sept. 25 and Sept. 26.

“It’s been too long! the #takecontroltour is here,” she captioned her post, adding that fans could message her for early access to tickets.

Tori’s announcement comes weeks after she faced major health challenges.

According to TMZ, on July 23, the pop star passed out while having dinner in Downtown Los Angeles and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors found blood clots in her legs and lungs.

Four days later, Tori broke her silence on her medical situation by sharing a handwritten letter on Instagram.

“Hi friends…as you may have heard, I’m dealing with some unexpected health challenges,” she began. “It’s been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers & can’t stop thinking about you. I’m feeling stronger now and hopeful, but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover. I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking after me.”

“I love you all so much, and I am truly overwhelmed by all of the love and care I have received,” she added. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart!”