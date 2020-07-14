Tory Lanez Arrested, Megan Thee Stallion Hospitalized After House Party Fight (Reports)

An altercation outside a house party in Los Angeles left Canadian rapper Tory Lanez in cuffs and artist Megan Thee Stallion reportedly in the hospital.

Police officers in Los Angeles responded to a disturbance call outside of a Hollywood Hills home on Sunday morning around 4:30 AM, according to TMZ. When officers arrived, they apparently heard people arguing in an SUV before gunshots rang out and the car drove off, TMZ’s report continued.

Upon apprehending the vehicle, law enforcement reportedly found Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion inside. Documents obtained by Access Hollywood show the 27-year-old rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was arrested at 4:40AM and charged with a felony.

Officials arrested the rapper for carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, LAPD officials told Access Hollywood.

Lanez was later released on a $35,000 bail, documents show. The rapper is set to appear in court on October 13.

While Lanez was taken into custody, Megan was reportedly transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. TMZ and Variety reported that the 25-year-old singer was treated for cuts on her foot from broken glass in the SUV.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Megan and Tory’s representatives for comment.