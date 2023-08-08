Tory Lanez Sentenced To 10 Years For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion After 2020 Party At Kylie Jenner’s House

Tory Lanez has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot after a party at Kylie Jenner’s Los Angeles home in 2020.

The decision was announced Tuesday following a two-day hearing during which attorneys for both sides presented arguments for their recommended sentence, according to NBC News. Prosecutors were reportedly seeking 13 years.

The Associated Press reports that more than 70 support letters pleading leniency for Lanez were submitted, including one from pop star Iggy Azalea.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Fierce Fashion Looks View Gallery

On Monday, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta read a statement in court on behalf of Megan in which the rapper described how she hasn’t “experienced a single day of peace” since the shooting.

“Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same,” the statement read in part, according to the AP.

The “Body” singer reportedly went on to claim that Lanez “made a mockery” of her trauma and “tried to position himself as a victim.”

According to the outlet, Megan opted out of appearing in court because she “simply could not bring” herself “to be in a room” with Lanez again. She previously testified in person during his nine-day trial in December 2022. The jury convicted the 31-year-old of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of a concealed unregistered firearm and negligent discharge of a firearm. He had pleaded not guilty.

Megan has said that the shooting left bullet fragments in both of her feet and required surgery to remove, according to NBC News.

Lanez’s attorney told reporters outside of the Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday that his client, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, is “is incredibly remorseful and ashamed and embarrassed that all of this happened” and has been “nothing but apologetic” for his role in the matter.