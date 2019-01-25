Trace Cyrus lashed out at his female followers after an Instagram photo of his fiancée was flagged as pornographic.

Earlier this week, the former Metro Station frontman shared a snap of his leading lady, Taylor Lauren Sanders, wearing red lingerie. In the photo, the groom-to-be clasped a hand around her neck as she glanced downward.

Shortly after, Instagram removed the post, saying it violated the app’s “community guidelines on nudity and pornography.”

In response, Trace went on a shocking tirade against the social media users who had reported the photo, who he claimed were bitter about Taylor’s good looks.

“F*** ALL U JEALOUS GIRLS REPORTiNG MY PIC OF MY BAE!!!” he wrote in a new post. “Y r so many of u girls on social media so jealous of a beautiful woman?”

Trace then argued that the users should amp up their own fitness and beauty routines as a solution to their jealousy.

“If you’re not happy with your looks then f***ing do something about it!!!” he wrote. “Go to the gym, learn to do your makeup properly, find out about fashions that fit your body type. There’s so much that can be done. But don’t go hating on my girl because she’s hot!!!”

“There was nothing wrong with the picture I had posted,” he continued. “So many of u miserable girls out there f***ing flagged it so it got taken down!! I believe every woman can be beautiful but JEALOUSY & lack of confidence in yourselves makes u all look disgusting. Stop hating on other girls because of the insecurities you have In yourself.”

An overwhelming majority of commenters reacted negatively to Trace’s post, making their disdain clear in the comments.

“You can defend your girlfriend without saying disgusting things to other people,” one wrote. “At that point you aren’t any better.”

“Don’t care one bit about the photo… unfollowing you bc you generalized & stereotyped THE F*** out of women,” wrote another.

Many also argued that the photo was not reported due to Taylor’s lingerie, but because Trace’s hand was on Taylor’s throat.

“Maybe it was more domestic violence and you grabbing her,” a commenter wrote.

But Trace denied that interpretation, citing Instagram’s mention that “nudity and pornography” violations were the reasons for its deletion.