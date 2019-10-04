Trailblazing Actress Diahann Carroll Who Starred In ‘Dynasty’ And ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Dies At 84

Trailblazing actress Dihann Carroll has passed away at 84 following a long battle with cancer.

The groundbreaking star made history as the first black woman to star in a non-servant role on television as “Julia.”

Dihann’s daughter, Suzanne Kay confirmed the sad news.

“Carroll was a consummate entertainer and beloved icon whose career spanned nearly seven decades. She paved the way for many and never allowed anyone to limit or define her. She was the winner of a Tony Award and Golden Globe and was nominated for an Oscar and Emmy awards. Ms. Carroll was the first African American woman to star in her own television show and was in the first interracial love story on Broadway. Her film work includes “Claudine,” “Carmen Jones,” and “Porgy and Bess,” Suzanne Kay said.

The actress who was from the Bronx won a Tony in 1962 for the musical “No Strings.” She nabbed an Oscar nomination for best actress in 1974 for “Claudine” but was most known for her role in the long running TV series, “Julia” which ran from 1968 to 1971.

In the 1980s’ she played Dominque Deveraux in the iconic soap opera “Dynasty” and had guest appearances in numerous TV shows including, “Grey’s Anatomy,” “White Collar,” and more.

She is survived by her daughter and two grandchildren August and Sydney.