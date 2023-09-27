Travis Kelce Breaks His Silence On ‘Ballsy’ Taylor Swift Attending Kansas City Chiefs Game: We ‘Slid Off In The Getaway Car’

Look what you made him do! Travis Kelce is addressing the romance rumors surrounding his new connection with Taylor Swift.

In a new episode of his podcast, “New Heights” with his brother, Jason Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs player, 33, is getting candid about the moment the “Style” singer took the internet by storm when she attended his game against the Chicago Bears.

“Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light. On top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course. We script it all ladies and gentlemen. It was just impressive,” he joked.

Taylor, 33, joined the pair’s mom, Donna Kelce, in a suite at the game and was seen wearing red and cheering as Kelce and his team brought home a victory.

“To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how the Chiefs kingdom was all excited she was there, that s—t was absolutely hysterical, it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure,” the tight end said of the superstar.

Travis even paid homage to one of the singer’s hits while chatting with his brother, commenting on the fact that they were spotted leaving the game together.

“And then we just slid off in the getaway car in the end…Shout out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage.”

The NFL star went on to reveal that things have changed since the pairs meeting, including paparazzi following him home.

“I’ve noticed a few things, like paparazzi outside of my house. 100% and they all have British accents or something European. [Jason: How do you know they’re paparazzi?] They have a camera in their hands and they’re screaming my name.”

Although Taylor has not spoken out publicly about Travis, the duo have sparked dating rumors with their recent outing. The “Bad Blood” songstress is famously private about her personal life, and Travis weighed in on how he will handle comments about his going forward.

“I know that I brought all this attention to me, I’m the one that did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn’t get to meet Taylor. You miss 100% shots you don’t take, baby. What’s real is that it is my personal life. I want to respect both of our lives. She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season doing other guys’ shows like the McAfee show and any other show I go on from here on out…Like you said on that Thursday night game, I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. So everything moving forward, I think talking about sports and saying ‘alright now’ will have to be kind of where I keep it,” he shared.