Travis Kelce’s Kelce Jam Music Festival Is A Way To Give Back To Kansas City Community

Travis Kelce is giving back to the Kansas City community with his second annual Kelce Jam presented by Jim Beam music festival.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end hosted the music event for the second year in a row on May 18 and partied the night away with his beloved community.

“We just have fun and we’ve been fortunately throwing these things after Super Bowls, so, we’re always celebrating victories and you know what I just and give back to the community for always showing up and showing out on game days and give them something else outside of the season and to have some fun with,” Travis exclusively told Access Hollywood’s guest correspondent Emily Orozco.

The Kansas City community has definitely fought for their right to party after the Chiefs won their second Super Bowl Championship in February and Travis made sure the lineup was stacked! The 34-year-old personally curated the list of musicians which included Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2 Chainz.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Party With Brittany Mahomes, Jason Kelce & More After Chiefs’ Super Bowl Win View Gallery

The NFL star has openly talked about his love of music and told Access that love goes back to when he was a kid.

“I can’t tell you how much I used to make CDs, just burnt CDs on my computer when I was a kid,” he said. “I’ve always been a music lover, all different genres and sure enough you’ll see it tonight we’ve got a bunch of them tonight.”

And although the festival just wrapped up, Travis is already looking forward to next year, admitting he has some dream headliners in mind.

“Well, I got a bunch of friends in the EDM, house music world, and The Chainsmokers, Dom Dolla. I’m a huge Fisher fan, but outside of that, Blink-182 maybe. Maybe some T-Pain can get in this thing? I don’t know how we can top it again, but I’m just thankful Medium Rare and everybody that we’ve been doing it with the past two years is so fun to work with.”

You can watch highlights from the festival here.