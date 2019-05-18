Travis Tritt’s Tour Bus Swideswiped In Fatal Crash Leaving Two Dead

Grammy-winning country singer Travis Tritt revealed via Twitter that he was “involved in a fatal accident” after leaving a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, show on Friday night.

Travis posted a pic of a wrecked pickup truck and Jeep on his social media accounts late Friday night, writing, “We were sideswiped in a fatal accident with a driver going the wrong way on Veteran’s Highway. Thank God we are all okay. I feel so bad for those who died needlessly tonight. I’m really shaken up by what I witnessed. God bless those who died.”

Travis recounted the incident in a Twitter thread, saying in part, “Bus damage can be fixed, but lives cannot be replaced.”

The singer also claimed that the accident “was the result of someone who was obviously driving drunk or impaired,” though the Horry County Fire Rescue team, who responded to the accident, said they were still investigating the cause of the crash.

The rescue team reported two fatalities and one person with minor injuries. The rescue team revealed no one on Travis’ tour bus was injured.

Tritt concluded his thread by saying he and those on his tour bus were fortunate and “it could’ve been so much worse.”

Travis is scheduled to perform at the Anderson Music Hall in Georgia on Saturday night and the Tivoli Theatre in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Sunday night, according to his website. The singer confirmed earlier today on social media that he will be performing, writing, “The show must and will go on.”