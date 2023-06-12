Treat Williams, ‘Everwood’ & ‘Blue Bloods’ Star, Dead At 71

Treat Williams has passed away.

The “Everwood” star passed away on Monday at the age of 71 after being involved in a motorcycle accident, his family confirmed to NBC News.

“It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont after a fatal motorcycle accident. As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time. Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it. It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him. We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief. To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers,” The Williams Family said in a statement.

The Dorset, Vermont fire chief Jacob Gribble told People that the crash, which involved a single car and Williams’ motorcycle, occurred at 5PM on Monday, but did not confirm it was Williams in the crash.

Treat was known for his roles in “Everwood,” “Deep Rising,” “Hair” and most recently the TV show “Blue Bloods,” where he played Lenny Ross.