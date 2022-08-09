Trendy Bathing Suits That Look Amazing On All Body Types

Access Hollywood makes a commission on purchases. We created this content and selected these products because we love them and hope you do too. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer not Access Hollywood.

When it comes to bathing suits, we know it is definitely not a one-size-fits-all situation. Some people prefer more coverage, some less, some love the comfort of a one piece while others are Team Bikini.

Maybe you’re a lounge-by-the-pool-reading-and-tanning person, in which case the smaller the suit the better (Tan lines? No thanks). Or maybe your summer plans involve more intensive activities that require something more practical – no one wants to worry about their straps falling down while water skiing on a lake.

Whatever your style preferences or summer plans, there is one thing that should be at the top of your swimwear requirements list – comfort! The most important thing is to find a suit that you feel both confident and comfortable in, allowing you to strut your stuff at the beach or by the pool.

We’ve gathered a list of our favorite bathing suits that are cute, stylish, and sure to meet all your swimsuit must-haves. Check out our picks below!

The Nantucket

by Andie$95.00

The Bora Bora Halter Wrap One Piece

by Kenny Flowers$139.00

The Bali Fuller Coverage High Waist Tie Bottom

by Kenny Flowers$72.00

The Bali Tie Front Bandeau Top

by Kenny Flowers$72.00

The Bali Underwire One Piece

by Kenny Flowers$158.00

The Positano One Piece With Gold Rings

by Kenny Flowers$145.00

Bandeau Top

by Curvy Beach Swimwear$65.00

The Mykonos

by Andie$95.00

One Piece

by Curvy Beach Swimwear$99.00

Copyright © 2022 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

Wedding Gifts For Less Than $100 That Will Impress Your Family & Friends

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.