Trendy Bathing Suits That Look Amazing On All Body Types

Access Hollywood makes a commission on purchases. We created this content and selected these products because we love them and hope you do too. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer not Access Hollywood.

When it comes to bathing suits, we know it is definitely not a one-size-fits-all situation. Some people prefer more coverage, some less, some love the comfort of a one piece while others are Team Bikini.

Maybe you’re a lounge-by-the-pool-reading-and-tanning person, in which case the smaller the suit the better (Tan lines? No thanks). Or maybe your summer plans involve more intensive activities that require something more practical – no one wants to worry about their straps falling down while water skiing on a lake.

Whatever your style preferences or summer plans, there is one thing that should be at the top of your swimwear requirements list – comfort! The most important thing is to find a suit that you feel both confident and comfortable in, allowing you to strut your stuff at the beach or by the pool.

We’ve gathered a list of our favorite bathing suits that are cute, stylish, and sure to meet all your swimsuit must-haves. Check out our picks below!

The Nantucket by Andie$95.00 Buy Now

The Bora Bora Halter Wrap One Piece by Kenny Flowers$139.00 Buy Now

The Bali Fuller Coverage High Waist Tie Bottom by Kenny Flowers$72.00 Buy Now

The Bali Tie Front Bandeau Top by Kenny Flowers$72.00 Buy Now

The Bali Underwire One Piece by Kenny Flowers$158.00 Buy Now

The Positano One Piece With Gold Rings by Kenny Flowers$145.00 Buy Now

Bandeau Top by Curvy Beach Swimwear$65.00 Buy Now

The Mykonos by Andie$95.00 Buy Now