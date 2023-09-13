Trendy Fall Fashion Essentials To Keep You Cozy In Style

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Get ready to warm up your wardrobe as the temperature cools down!

Feel trendy and cozy this fall with must-have fashions to make your dream style statement all season long and beyond. From plaid to corduroy and fleece to faux fur, you’ll find everything you need to put together new favorite fits you’ll wear well into winter.

Whether you’re headed to the office, happy hour or everywhere in between, check out our staples including versatile moto jackets, classic roll neck sweaters and chic wide-leg slacks. Need the perfect finishing touch? Pick up a pair of go-to boots for an added kick.

