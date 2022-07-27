Trendy Gold Summer Jewelry That Will Make Any Outfit Sparkle

Maybe it’s the sunshine, the hot weather, or the beach trips, but when we hear summer we think – GOLD.

There’s no way around it, gold jewelry just hits differently in the summer. Adding a cute pair of earrings or a statement necklace is such a simple way to elevate your look, making it easy to transition any outfit from day to night, from basic to glam.

We’ve compiled a list of products that make us want to brave the hot streets and have ourselves a night on the town. Whether it’s a cute pair of earrings, a trendy ring, or even a dainty anklet, these pieces will be the perfect finishing touch on any of your summer fits and having you shine as brightly as any celebrity.

Figaro Chain Hoops

by Katie Dean Jewelry$65.00

Evil Eye Stacking Ring Set of 2

by Sterling Forever$94.00

Birthstone Necklace

by Katie Dean Jewelry$80.00

Figaro Chain Anklet

by Katie Dean Jewelry$60.00

Verena Hoops

by Sterling Forever$74.00

Initial Necklace

by Katie Dean Jewelry$70.00

Life of the Party Studs

by Oradina$155.00

Delmare Dangle Earrings

by Sterling Forever$62.00

Colbie Cuff Bracelet

by Sterling Forever$80.00

