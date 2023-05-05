Trendy & Thoughtful Graduation Gifts Perfect For The Special Grad In Your Life

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Oh, the places they’ll go! It’s graduation season and nothing says congratulations more than a thoughtful gift to celebrate such a major achievement.

Whether you’re looking for something trendy, unique or classic, you’re sure to find the perfect present in our collection to show any grad in your life how proud you are.

From an Erin Condren life planner to chic birthstone earrings and a care package with all the goodies a new grad needs, we’ve got everything to help any graduate start their important next chapter.

Looking for more? Check out our selections in home décor, self-care essentials and office-ready accessories, too. Ready, set, grad!

Metallic Sweet Surrender LifePlanner by Erin Condren$47.20This top-notch planner features dated weekly, monthly, and yearly planning, productivity spreads, note pages, stickers, and so much more. Explore the customization options and build the perfect planner that fits your style and schedule! Buy Now

Birthstone Studs by Katie Dean Jewelry$71.50A perfect way to personalize your everyday jewelry look. The Birthstone Stud Earrings can symbolize your children’s birth, the month you got your dream job, your wedding anniversary, your own birthday or really any month that holds a special place in your heart. Buy Now

Travel Napper by Bearaby$209.00A travel weighted blanket for taking calm along wherever you go. Comes in a convenient duffel bag. Buy Now

Boss Babe – Lapis Crystal Manifestation Candle by Jill & Ally$45.00Manifest that boss babe energy when you light this candle to boost confidence and wisdom. When you’re done with the candle, keep the lapis crystals to inspire honesty and creativity. Includes two large authentic crystals in the candle: lapis wisdom, truth, honesty, self-awareness, harmony. Buy Now

The Og Kit – Slick Skin + Gua Sha + Roller by Sacheu Beauty$65.00Perfect your skincare routine with the Ultimate SACHEU Beauty Kit, combining the Gua Sha and dual-ended Facial Roller with SLICK SKIN. SLICK SKIN is specifically designed to perfectly complement our Gua Sha and Facial Roller to create sufficient slip during facial massage while restoring your skin barrier.This kit comes with the Stainless Steel Roller, Gua Sha and SLICK SKIN Gua Sha Serum 1oz / 30ml. Buy Now

Handmade Care Package by Lovery$51.09Perfect gift box idea for any occasion: the perfect present of relaxation for your wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter-in-law, best friend, coworker, girlfriend or friend. This curated gift box is sure to make that special lady and man in your life feel cherished and loved. Buy Now

Sheila Pyramid Embossed Crossbody Bandolier by Bandolier$98.00A glamorous spin on our classic Bandolier, Shelia brings graceful accommodation to handling your phone, cash and cards in one discrete place. Her hands-free, water-resilient design compliments acreme pyramid studded appearance to make any night out safe and chic. Buy Now

Pete Necklace by Joey Baby$59.00Sophisticated and forever elegant, with a gorgeous mix of freshwater pearls. The Pete NECKLACE has been handcrafted by Joey at Manhattan’s studio. Liven up any basic outfit with this chic accessory! This is men’s favorite NECKLACE from our pearls collection as well.

Charlotte Tote by Verishop$59.99Charlotte is the perfect light weight tote for the beach, farmers market or running errands! Handmade by talented women artisans in Bali, and sustainably sourced with care. Handmade artisan bags. Buy Now

The Self Care Bucket List by Flowjo$49.99Inside this self care ideas box, you’ll find simple and powerful ways to practice the kind of self love that goes deeper than a bubble bath, because that just isn’t working anymore. Get a box filled with thoughtful self care activities that will help you slow down, and build yourself a more playful, generous, and overflowing life. Buy Now

CONGRATS CANDLE by Ryan Porter | Candler$31.00100% Natural Soy Wax fragranced with Essential Oils hand poured in the USA. Cruelty free, 60+ Hr burn time, contains no gross goop. No carcinogens, no parabens, no phthalates by donating to greenspark and girls inc, Candier gives back to nature by remaining carbon neutral, and pays it forward by supporting the next generation of fierce female leaders. Buy Now

Initial Necklace by Katie Dean Jewelry$77.00The perfect personalized piece of jewelry that was made for the minimalist. Our dainty gold Initial Necklace looks beautiful worn solo or layered with your other delicate jewels. Great for gifts or a treat to yourself. Length: 16 inches with 2 inch extension Gold filled chain, clasp and findings Charm is brass based with 18K gold plating Handmade in America. Buy Now

NESTING ORGANIZER CIRCLE TRAY SET by Erin Condren$34.00Organize & stylize desks, tables & countertops with this functional & fashionable nesting organizer circle tray set of three. Buy Now

Milwaukee Bracelet Watch by Ideal Fashions$149.00This watch features a Polished Alloy Case, Japanese Seiko PC21J Quartz Movement, Non-Glare Scratch-Resistant Mineral Crystal, Stainless Steel Caseback, 316L Surgical-Quality Stainless Steel Bracelet, Logo-Engraved Fold-Over Push-Button Deployment Clasp, 38mm Case Width, and 3ATM Water Resistance. Buy Now