Trevor Noah And Minka Kelly Are In A ‘Serious Relationship’ (Reports)

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly are an item! A source close to the couple told People, “They’re very happy. It’s a very serious relationship.”

40-year-old Minka was previously in a relationship with “Grey’s Anatomy” star Jesse Williams, but they split in January 2018 amid Jesse’s ongoing custody dispute with his estranged wife, Aryn Drake-Lee.

Trevor, the 36-year-old host of “The Daily Show,” previously dated girlfriend Jordyn Taylor in 2017, but it’s unclear when they parted ways.

The pair has kept quiet about the relationship on social media, but Minka recently showed some love for another important man in her life—her dog, Freddy! She wrote, “Happy #nationaldogday to my little (s**t) Freddy and all our four legged family members out there who keep us sane, remind us of joy and love us unconditionally.”

Meanwhile, Trevor paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman on his Instagram this week, sharing a photo from when the actor visited “The Daily Show” in 2018. “Yes this was our king. Not because we served him or because he ruled. But because of how he served us in everything he did,” he wrote in the caption. “He played a hero on screen and lived like one in real life. From South Carolina to South Africa he made so many of us proud of who we are and for that he will always be our king.”

— by Katcy Stephan