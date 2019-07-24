Trisha Paytas Channels Britney Spears, Returns To The Kitchen Floor In New ‘Iconic’ Music Video

Trisha Paytas is one iconic skinny legend!

The YouTube star released a brand new music video for her bop, “Iconic.”

In the video, which was directed by Andrew Valentine and features choreography from Cedric Botelho, Trisha stars off in an outfit that give off major Lady Gaga vibes.

“You’re neurotic, I’m iconic, you’s a basic ass bitch, I don’t need it I don’t want it, why you tryna get switched,” she says as backup dancers in glitter shorts pose behind her. ”

The next act of the video shows Trish showing off her curves in a sparkly bra top and short shorts. She then snaps, an a large python appears wrapped around her neck ala Britney Spears!

The act after that shows a glam Trish being admitted into what appears to be a mental hospital, an experience she’s talked about happening to her in real life in the past.

Then, perhaps the most personal scene takes place, showing Trisha on her infamous kitchen floor, albeit minus the tear and chicken nuggets that so often are seen accompanying her there.

Fans were loving the video and sounded off in the comments.

“The fact that she made the kitchen floor apart of her brand… iconic” one person wrote.

“Honestly, i would have been PISSED if she made a song called iconic and didn’t put a scene of her on the kitchen floor” another added.

“I love your videos and music …gave me chills when i saw ur kitchen included in the music video..iconic…go trisha” a third person wrote.

The jury’s out and we’re left with no choice but to stan!

