Trisha Paytas is coming for the Iron Throne!

“Game of Thrones” released a new video that shows a mashup of fans dressed up as characters from the show, creating artwork based on White Walkers and even YouTube’s own Trisha Paytas.

“Every song. Every shot. Every look. Every celebration. Every masterpiece. What will you do #ForTheThrone,” the HBO show wrote on Instagram.

In the video, the skinny legend is seen dressed up as Daenerys Targaryan and eating a “heart,” like the character did in the show. (Don’t worry, Trishy’s snack was actually a cake!)

The clip is from one of the “I Love You Jesus” singer’s famous mukbangs where she dresses up as Khaleesi and eats a “bloody horse heart,” aka a very realistic-looking red velvet cake in honor of the show, which she stans.

The daughter of Lenna Paytas saw the promo and completely snapped!

“I’m in a GAME OF THRONES HBO PROMO,” she wrote on Twitter on Monday. “My heart… that horse heart.”

Im in a GAME OF THRONES HBO PROMO 😭😭😭😭😭😭 my heart ❤️❤️❤️❤️ that horse heart 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/SsOYU6o9Ov — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) February 11, 2019

Her fans also loved the iconic moment and sounded off in the comments section on Instagram.

“Recognised as the iconic queen she is,” one person wrote.

“Legend. This makes me want to start watching the series,” another person added.

“Daenerys is quaking!!!” another fan wrote.

“Game of Thrones” returns April 14 on HBO.

— by Stephanie Swaim

WATCH: Trisha Paytas On Why She Loves Filming Mukbangs: ‘This Was My True Calling!’