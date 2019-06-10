Trisha Paytas Releases Iconic Music Video Cover Of Hilary Duff’s ‘What Dreams Are Made Of’

This is what dreams are made of!

Trisha Paytas released a brand new music video with a shot-by-shot recreation of Hilary Duff’s OG bop “What Dreams Are Made Of” from “The Lizzie McGuire Movie.”

In Trisha’s cover video, she dresses as both Lizzie and her doppelganger Isabella Parigi.

In the audience you can see Lizzie’s “mom” played by Trisha’s IRL mom, Lena, as well as “Gordo” and “Mrs. Ungermeyer.”

Sadly, she didn’t get to udder the four most iconic words in cinematic history aka “Sing to me Paolo,” but she did serve up the original choreography with style.

The mukbang queen also looked on point, as she rocked costume recreations by her go-to wardrobe stylist Michael Philpot. And hair and makeup artist Adam Les Simmons had her looking just like Hilary Duff with the glam.

The video, which was directed by Andrew Valentine, was released on Monday and already has nearly 300k views!

Stans were loving the iconic cover and sounded off in the comments section.

“One of the most legendary & iconic scenes in cinema history has just become even more iconic,” one person wrote.

“Honestly this was fire LOL. What a throw back,” another added.

“BRUH IM 24 SECONDS IN AND SHE HAS BOTH CHARACTERS PERFECTLY ON POINT WITH FACIAL EXPRESSIONS, MOVEMENT, etc,” a third person added.

We can’t wait to see what Trisha will do next!

— Stephanie Swaim