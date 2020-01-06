Troian Bellisario Reveals She Wore Part Of Her Wedding Dress To The 2020 Golden Globes

Reduce, reuse…re-wear? Troian Bellisario proved that there’s no outfit that can’t be repeated when she wore part of her wedding dress to Sunday’s 77th annual Golden Globes award ceremony.

“Wore half my wedding dress. Home by 11. Eating ice cream. Happy. #goldenglobes2020,” the “Pretty Little Liars” star captioned the relatable post. In it, Troian and her husband Patrick J. Adams posed in their kitchen as Troian fed her hubby ice cream straight from the carton.

And Troian wasn’t kidding about her dress! The 34-year-old actress donned the lower part of her wedding gown for the occasion, pairing it with a light pink tank top.

Patrick was also looking dashing in a brown checkered tux that he paired with a silk maroon tie.

The actors wed in an intimate ceremony back in 2016 after several years of dating. For the bohemian occasion, Troian had paired a silky long-sleeved blouse with a sweetheart neckline with her flowing white skirt.