Turn Your Favorite Little Black Dress Into An Easy Last-Minute Halloween Costume

There is a reason that the “little black dress” is a closet staple. It’s simplicity makes it the perfect outfit to be dressed up or down.
When else can your favorite LBD come in handy? You might not realize it, but add an accessory or two, and a little black dress can easily become the perfect last-minute Halloween costume.
There are of course the obvious costumes – add a hat, and you’re a witch, a pair of ears, and you’re a cat – but tis the season to think outside the box.
Add a string of pearls and black gloves, and you can become Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly in “Breakfast At Tiffany’s”.
Throw your hair in braids or add a long, black wig, and suddenly you’re Wednesday or Morticia Adams.
From Posh Spice to Princess Diana, and even Tina Turner, the possibilities are endless for you and an LBD this Halloween. Check out our picks below to find both the perfect costume and a dress that will last you for years to come!
