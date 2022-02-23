TV Reporter Gets Interrupted By His Mom When She Drives By As He’s Filming: ‘Hi, Baby!’

Now that’s a fun workplace!

While out on a field reporting assignment for ABC affiliate WSYX on Tuesday, Myles Harris — who primarily covers news in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio — got a special surprise when his mom drove past his stand up shot totally unannounced.

Myles was busy standing on the side of the road shooting a news assignment when all of a sudden he sees a familiar car and driver rolling up – his mom!

As she comes closer, he waves his arms and tells the cameraman, “That’s my mom, hold on.”

Except the cameraman doesn’t stop rolling! Instead he films the funny interaction where Myles’ mom yells, “Hi, baby!” as she rolls up in her car.

The cameraman DeAngelo Byrd can be heard laughing in the background.

Myles’ mom then says hi to DeAngelo before continuing on, after Myles tells her she’s holding up traffic.

The fun video has racked up thousands of views and even got the attention of Access Daily’s Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover, who laughed about the fun and sweet moment!

Hey, now that’s a sweet day at work when momma shows up!