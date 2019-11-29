‘Twilight’ Star Kellan Lutz’s Wife Brittany Gonzales Is Pregnant With Their First Child: ‘Get Here Already!’

Kellan Lutz and his wife Brittany Gonzales are going to be parents!

The “Twilight” alum shared that they are expecting their first kiddo together with a sweet Instagram post on Thanksgiving Day.

“HAPPY THANKSGIVING 2019,” Kellan began the caption. “So much to be grateful for this year… and even more so in 2020! So proud of my wife @brittanylynnlutz and so pumped for our lil family to grow into 3 + Koda.”

Adding, “Get here already 😇!!!! Can’t wait to meet you Little Lutz!”

In the sweet announcement pic, the couple locked lips while both rocking denim jackets and holding up a third tiny jacket for their upcoming bundle of joy.

Brittany also took to Instagram to echo her hubby’s excitement: “Can’t wait to meet you little Lutz.”

The happy baby news comes just two years after the lovebirds went public with their marriage on social media.

“If you know me at all you know Thanksgiving is my FAVORITE holiday of them all,” Brittany wrote back in November 2017 alongside a pic of herself and her husband smiling at the camera while holding up “Mr. & Mrs.” passport holders.

Adding, “While I try to live everyday grateful for everything and everyone in my life, this Thanksgiving one of the things I’m most grateful for is that I get to do life’s adventures with this guy aka my HUSBAND for the rest of our lives!!!!! I love you so much @kellanlutz.”