Tyler Cameron Comforts Gigi Hadid At Her Grandmother’s Funeral In The Netherlands

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron are officially getting serious.

The supermodel brought the “Bachelorette” runner-up to her maternal grandmother’s funeral in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Thursday, Sept. 5. Tyler was pictured comforting his new ladylove as they accompanied her family at the somber gathering. The pair walked with their arms around each other alongside Gigi’s sister, Bella, and brother, Anwar, who was joined by his girlfriend Dua Lipa.

The somber occasion seems to be the most straightforward confirmation of Gigi and Tyler’s relationship since they first sparked romance rumors in July, when the 24-year-old beauty started following him on Instagram – and understandably scored a follow back.

Fans went wild when the apparent couple took things to the next level with multiple outings across New York City in subsequent weeks, including an MTV VMAs afterparty.

Gigi mourned the loss of her beloved “Oma” Ans van den Herik on Instagram days before the service, sharing multiple throwback photos of the matriarch with bittersweet tributes.

“OUR QUEEN ANGEL fought cancer six times in her life with courage, strength, and grace while being the greatest mother and grandmother,” she captioned one touching pic. “She is an honorable guide we will carry with us forever. We love you more than words, our beautiful wonderful Oma.”

The catwalk queen’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, also reflected on Ans’ memory in her own heartfelt post, thanking her “guardian angel Mama” for making her “the woman that I am today.” The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum also attended the memorial with a new beau, Joseph Jingoli.

