UB40’s Brian Travers Dies at 62 After Long Battle With Brain Cancer

Brian Travers, the saxophone player and songwriter for UB40 has died at 62.

The founding member of the reggae band passed away at his England home on August 22 surrounded by his family.

The musician revealed that he had to undergo a second operation on his brain tumor in two years after suffering a seizure last year.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our comrade, brother, founding UB40 member and musical legend, Brian David Travers,” the band announced in a statement. “Brian passed away yesterday evening after a long and heroic battle with cancer. Our thoughts are with Brian’s wife Lesley, his daughter Lisa and son Jamie.”

Brian created the iconic band in 1978 with other musicians from schools across Birmingham. Some of their classic songs including, “Red Red Wine” and “Falling In Love With You.” They’ve sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!