UCLA Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi Closes Out Her College Career With Jaw-Dropping Final Routine!

She’s done it again!

UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi closed out her collegiate athletic career with a bang when she delivered her final jaw-dropping performance at NCAA’s Championship Final over the weekend in Fort Worth, Texas, where the Bruins finished third.

Her fun and energetic floor routine earned an almost-perfect score of 9.95, while simultaneously making waves on social media for her out-of-this-world acrobatic skills!

Back in January, Katelyn captivated audiences after scoring a perfect 10 for her viral Michael Jackson-inspired routine at the Collegiate Challenge in Anaheim, Calif.

Shortly after that moment, she chatted with Access’ Kit Hoover about the possibility of appearing on “Dancing With the Stars” with pro Sasha Farber. Looks like this college senior already has a super-bright future!

— Gabi Duncan

