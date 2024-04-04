Under $100 Dresses Perfect For Wedding Season

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

It’s wedding season, and if your refrigerator is covered in wedding invitations, you might need to buy a new dress or two. As a wedding guest, you should dress appropriately for the wedding dress code, no matter if it calls for a casual wedding or a formal wedding attire. That’s where we come in.

Our shopping experts have rounded up the best dresses for the wedding season. We’ve found the perfect dress for your style, including casual wedding guest dresses, cocktail wedding guest dresses, and formal wedding guest dresses below.

Don’t worry about building a wedding guest dress budget into your spring wedding and summer wedding plans. These affordable wedding guest dresses are all $100 and under.

Unlike bridesmaid dresses selected by the bride, you actually get to pick the best wedding guest dress for you. Check out our picks below, including must-see pink wedding guest dresses, and be the best-dressed person at the wedding!