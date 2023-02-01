Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Gifts For Her

There can be a lot of pressure surrounding Valentine’s Day! Whether you’re in the early days of a relationship or you’ve been dating your partner for years, sometimes it’s hard to figure out whether you should even get your boo a gift. Is it too soon? Is it too much? And so begins the overthinking spiral… Our advice? Everyone loves a gift! Even those people who say they don’t like gifts – it’s always nice to receive a special something from a partner. It shows how much you care about them.

Now if this has you thinking, “Valentine’s Day is only two weeks away, I’ll never find something in time!”, don’t worry. We’re here for you! To take the stress out of the year’s most romantic holiday, we’ve put together a list of gift possibilities that has range. You’re sure to find the perfect thing for your special someone no matter what relationship stage you find yourself in.

And as if it couldn’t get any better, we’ve made it even easier by separating our list into categories. (You’re welcome.)

With jewelry, perfumes, home goods, self-care gifts, and, of course, roses, finding the perfect gift has never been easier. But don’t take our word for it, check out our picks below!

Traditional Valentine’s Gifts

The Sweet Flower

by Rosepops LLC$195.00

The Triple L

by Rosepops LLC$100.00

Self-Care

Mask & Relax Set

by Bubble Skincare$20.00

Gauzy Robe

by Happy Place Brand$99.95

The Weightless Waffle Robe

by Happy Place Brand$109.95

BK Massage Oil Trio – Gift Set

by Bedroom Kandi$24.00

Citrus & Fruit Perfume Oil Trio Set

by Butter By Keba$70.00

Sweet Ash

by Snif$65.00

BLISS FACE OIL

by Daily Habits$40.00

AVENTURINE JADE GUA SHA STONE

by Daily Habits$55.00

Everyday Plump Hydro Cream

by 107 Beauty$48.00

Lavender Scented Bath Bomb, Handmade Fizzy, 7oz Bubble Spa Ball

by Lovery$12.74

Diptyque Philosykos Perfumed Soap, 150 G

by SSENSE$35.00

Good Vibes – Crystal Candle Votive Trio

by Jill & Ally$48.00

Love You, Mean It – Rose Quartz Crystal Manifestation Candle

by Jill & Ally$45.00

Radiate Positivity – Clear Quartz & Green Fluorite Crystal Manifestation Candle

by Jill & Ally$55.00

Home Goods

Wine Flight Set of 6

by American Integrity Products$57.19

Party set of single gem cocktail picks and wine charms

by Joanna Buchanan$148.00

Jeweled Wine Charms

by Joanna Buchanan$64.00

Lucky Charm Cocktail Picks

by Joanna Buchanan$98.00

NESTING ORGANIZER CIRCLE TRAY SET

by Erin Condren$34.00

Jewelry

Chrono Gold Metal Watch

by Avera$54.94

Daniel Necklace

by Joey Baby$55.00

Lauren Necklace

by Joey Baby$49.00

Birthstone Necklace

by Katie Dean Jewelry$80.00

Polished Heart Carabiner Necklace

by Sterling Forever$31.50

Brandy Necklace

by Verishop$69.00

Alexandria Necklace

by Verishop$106.00

Gertrude Ring Gold US

by Verishop$79.00

 

