Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Gifts For Her

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

There can be a lot of pressure surrounding Valentine’s Day! Whether you’re in the early days of a relationship or you’ve been dating your partner for years, sometimes it’s hard to figure out whether you should even get your boo a gift. Is it too soon? Is it too much? And so begins the overthinking spiral… Our advice? Everyone loves a gift! Even those people who say they don’t like gifts – it’s always nice to receive a special something from a partner. It shows how much you care about them.

Now if this has you thinking, “Valentine’s Day is only two weeks away, I’ll never find something in time!”, don’t worry. We’re here for you! To take the stress out of the year’s most romantic holiday, we’ve put together a list of gift possibilities that has range. You’re sure to find the perfect thing for your special someone no matter what relationship stage you find yourself in.

And as if it couldn’t get any better, we’ve made it even easier by separating our list into categories. (You’re welcome.)

With jewelry, perfumes, home goods, self-care gifts, and, of course, roses, finding the perfect gift has never been easier. But don’t take our word for it, check out our picks below!

Traditional Valentine’s Gifts

The Sweet Flower by Rosepops LLC$195.00 Buy Now

The Triple L by Rosepops LLC$100.00 Buy Now

Self-Care

Mask & Relax Set by Bubble Skincare$20.00 Buy Now

Gauzy Robe by Happy Place Brand$99.95 Buy Now

The Weightless Waffle Robe by Happy Place Brand$109.95 Buy Now

BK Massage Oil Trio – Gift Set by Bedroom Kandi$24.00 Buy Now

Citrus & Fruit Perfume Oil Trio Set by Butter By Keba$70.00 Buy Now

Sweet Ash by Snif$65.00 Buy Now

BLISS FACE OIL by Daily Habits$40.00 Buy Now

AVENTURINE JADE GUA SHA STONE by Daily Habits$55.00 Buy Now

Everyday Plump Hydro Cream by 107 Beauty$48.00 Buy Now

Lavender Scented Bath Bomb, Handmade Fizzy, 7oz Bubble Spa Ball by Lovery$12.74 Buy Now

Diptyque Philosykos Perfumed Soap, 150 G by SSENSE$35.00 Buy Now

Good Vibes – Crystal Candle Votive Trio by Jill & Ally$48.00 Buy Now

Love You, Mean It – Rose Quartz Crystal Manifestation Candle by Jill & Ally$45.00 Buy Now

Radiate Positivity – Clear Quartz & Green Fluorite Crystal Manifestation Candle by Jill & Ally$55.00 Buy Now

Home Goods

Wine Flight Set of 6 by American Integrity Products$57.19 Buy Now

Party set of single gem cocktail picks and wine charms by Joanna Buchanan$148.00 Buy Now

Jeweled Wine Charms by Joanna Buchanan$64.00 Buy Now

Lucky Charm Cocktail Picks by Joanna Buchanan$98.00 Buy Now

NESTING ORGANIZER CIRCLE TRAY SET by Erin Condren$34.00 Buy Now

Jewelry

Chrono Gold Metal Watch by Avera$54.94 Buy Now

Daniel Necklace by Joey Baby$55.00 Buy Now

Lauren Necklace by Joey Baby$49.00 Buy Now

Birthstone Necklace by Katie Dean Jewelry$80.00 Buy Now

Polished Heart Carabiner Necklace by Sterling Forever$31.50 Buy Now

Brandy Necklace by Verishop$69.00 Buy Now

Alexandria Necklace by Verishop$106.00 Buy Now