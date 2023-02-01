Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Gifts For Him

There can be a lot of pressure on Valentine’s Day! Whether you’re in the early days of a relationship or you’ve been dating your partner for years, sometimes it’s hard to figure out whether you should even get your boo a gift. Is it too soon? Is it too much? And so begins the overthinking spiral… Our advice? Everyone loves a gift! Even those people who say they don’t like gifts – it’s always nice to receive a special something from a partner. It shows how much you care about them.

Now if this has you thinking, “Valentine’s Day is only two weeks away, I’ll never find something in time!”, don’t worry. We’re here for you! To take the stress out of the year’s most romantic holiday, we’ve put together a list of gift possibilities that has range. You’re sure to find the perfect thing for your special someone no matter what relationship stage you find yourself in.

And as if it couldn’t get any better, we’ve made it even easier by separating our list into categories. (You’re welcome.)

With sleek bar accessories, sporting goods, watches, classic shirts, and even Star Wars themed gifts, finding the perfect gift has never been easier. But don’t take our word for it, check out our picks below!

Beauty & Self-Care Gifts for Him

Cote d’Azur Candle

by Dermstore$78.00

Desertland Candle

by Dermstore$78.00

Beard Balm

by Gentlehomme$14.99

AnaGain Hair & Beard Growth Serum

by Gentlehomme$42.99

Retinol Complex Serum

by Gentlehomme$29.99

Probiotics & Enzymes Body Wash

by Gentlehomme$29.99

Breed Wingman Body Groomer

by Ideal Fashions$99.00

For the Bar Cart

Beer Flight

by American Integrity Products$68.89

IPA Beer Glasses, Set of 4

by American Integrity Products$46.79

Cigar Glass

by Corkcicle LLC$24.95

Whiskey Wedge

by Corkcicle LLC$24.95

Globe Decanter Whiskey Tumblers Set

by Viski$62.99

Scope Flask

by American Integrity Products$41.59

Golfer’s Flask and Accessory Set

by American Integrity Products$54.59

Football Flask

$51.99

Origins Tumbler

by Corkcicle LLC$29.95

 

Sporting Goods

Poker Set & Rye

by American Integrity Products$103.99

Boxing Gloves – LED neon sign

by Yellowpop$312.00

Hypervolt GO

by Hyperice$199.00

Hypersphere Mini

by Hyperice$99.00

Handheld Electric Massagers

by PURSONIC USA$15.99

Clothing & Accessories

Chrono Silvertone Metal Watch

by Avera$52.94

Elevon Concorde Leather-Band Watch w/Date

by Ideal Fashions$99.00

Breed Lacroix Chronograph Leather-Band Watch

by Ideal Fashions$124.00

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Smart Watch

by SSENSE$137.00

Staless Steel Mens Watch

by UnbeatableSale$99.11

The Performance Short Sleeve Button Up

by All Citizens$58.00

The Lightweight Performance Dress Shirt

by All Citizens$68.00

The Night Out Long Sleeve

by Kenny Flowers$98.00

Boss Black Leather Bifold Wallet

by SSENSE$77.00

Earth Wood Cruz Polarized Sunglasses

by Ideal Fashions$99.00

Black Oak Wood Sunglasses

by Woodey$59.00

The Waterman

by Riomar$199.00

Deck Driver (Mens)

by Riomar$179.00

Star Wars

Star Wars Corkcicle

by Corkcicle LLC$37.95

Pop Star Wars – Darth Vader

by CollectaPop$36.17

Pop Star Wars – Star Wars Concept – R2-d2

by CollectaPop$36.17

Pop Star Wars – Star Wars Concept – C-3po

by CollectaPop$36.17

Pop Star Wars – The Mandalorian – The Child

by CollectaPop$36.17

POP Star Wars – Yoda

by CollectaPop$44.77

 

