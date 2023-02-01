Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Gifts For Him

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.
There can be a lot of pressure on Valentine’s Day! Whether you’re in the early days of a relationship or you’ve been dating your partner for years, sometimes it’s hard to figure out whether you should even get your boo a gift. Is it too soon? Is it too much? And so begins the overthinking spiral… Our advice? Everyone loves a gift! Even those people who say they don’t like gifts – it’s always nice to receive a special something from a partner. It shows how much you care about them.
Now if this has you thinking, “Valentine’s Day is only two weeks away, I’ll never find something in time!”, don’t worry. We’re here for you! To take the stress out of the year’s most romantic holiday, we’ve put together a list of gift possibilities that has range. You’re sure to find the perfect thing for your special someone no matter what relationship stage you find yourself in.
And as if it couldn’t get any better, we’ve made it even easier by separating our list into categories. (You’re welcome.)
With sleek bar accessories, sporting goods, watches, classic shirts, and even Star Wars themed gifts, finding the perfect gift has never been easier. But don’t take our word for it, check out our picks below!
Beauty & Self-Care Gifts for Him
Cote d’Azur Candle
by Dermstore$78.00
Desertland Candle
by Dermstore$78.00
Beard Balm
by Gentlehomme$14.99
AnaGain Hair & Beard Growth Serum
by Gentlehomme$42.99
Retinol Complex Serum
by Gentlehomme$29.99
Probiotics & Enzymes Body Wash
by Gentlehomme$29.99
Breed Wingman Body Groomer
by Ideal Fashions$99.00
For the Bar Cart
Beer Flight
by American Integrity Products$68.89
IPA Beer Glasses, Set of 4
by American Integrity Products$46.79
Cigar Glass
by Corkcicle LLC$24.95
Whiskey Wedge
by Corkcicle LLC$24.95
Globe Decanter Whiskey Tumblers Set
by Viski$62.99
Scope Flask
by American Integrity Products$41.59
Golfer’s Flask and Accessory Set
by American Integrity Products$54.59
Football Flask
$51.99
Origins Tumbler
by Corkcicle LLC$29.95
Sporting Goods
Poker Set & Rye
by American Integrity Products$103.99
Boxing Gloves – LED neon sign
by Yellowpop$312.00
Hypervolt GO
by Hyperice$199.00
Hypersphere Mini
by Hyperice$99.00
Handheld Electric Massagers
by PURSONIC USA$15.99
Clothing & Accessories
Chrono Silvertone Metal Watch
by Avera$52.94
Elevon Concorde Leather-Band Watch w/Date
by Ideal Fashions$99.00
Breed Lacroix Chronograph Leather-Band Watch
by Ideal Fashions$124.00
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Smart Watch
by SSENSE$137.00
Staless Steel Mens Watch
by UnbeatableSale$99.11
The Performance Short Sleeve Button Up
by All Citizens$58.00
The Lightweight Performance Dress Shirt
by All Citizens$68.00
The Night Out Long Sleeve
by Kenny Flowers$98.00
Boss Black Leather Bifold Wallet
by SSENSE$77.00
Earth Wood Cruz Polarized Sunglasses
by Ideal Fashions$99.00
Black Oak Wood Sunglasses
by Woodey$59.00
The Waterman
by Riomar$199.00
Deck Driver (Mens)
by Riomar$179.00
Star Wars
Star Wars Corkcicle
by Corkcicle LLC$37.95
Pop Star Wars – Darth Vader
by CollectaPop$36.17
Pop Star Wars – Star Wars Concept – R2-d2
by CollectaPop$36.17
Pop Star Wars – Star Wars Concept – C-3po
by CollectaPop$36.17
Pop Star Wars – The Mandalorian – The Child
by CollectaPop$36.17
POP Star Wars – Yoda
by CollectaPop$44.77
