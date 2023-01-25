Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: What To Buy For Your Friend, Lover, Partner Or Crush

Valentine’s Day is just a few weeks away! Maybe that fact fills you with excitement – your plans are locked, you’ve got a date, and you know what you’re gifting your SO – or maybe you’re more in the, “Ah I have nothing planned!” category.

Don’t panic – we’ve got you covered. Well, at least we’ve got the gift portion of the day covered. The find-a-date-or-plans portion is all you.

Whether you’re planning a Valentine’s Day date with your longtime partner, it’s still early days with a new crush or situationship (hey, we don’t judge), or if you’re just going to have an epic hangout with friends, you’re sure to find the perfect thing for whatever relationship stage you find yourself in this holiday.

With elegant rose boxes, intimate massage candles, cute jewelry, and even trendy sunglasses, this list has it all. So look at our picks below and check off one item off your Valentine’s To-Do List!

The Singular Sensation

by Rosepops LLC$32.00

The Sassy Six Pack

by Rosepops LLC$130.00

The Over the Moon

by Rosepops LLC$195.00

Self + Massage Oil Candle – Tahitian Moss

by Verishop$55.00

YOU’RE DOING GREAT CANDLE

by Ryan Porter | Candier$31.00

Good Vibes – Crystal Candle Votive Trio

by Jill & Ally$48.00

Relaxor Massage Gun

by Teleshop$29.99

Love Heart Bracelet

by Verishop$48.00

Initial Reaction Stud

by Oradina$65.00

I Love You To The Moon And Back Cuff Bracelet

by Mint & Lily$80.00

I Love You More External Cuff Bracelet

by Mint & Lily$60.00

Initial Necklace

by Katie Dean Jewelry$70.00

Initial Ring

by Katie Dean Jewelry$55.00

Sandrine Necklace

by Joey Baby$35.00

Rocket Cocktail Shaker

by Viski$39.99

Rolling Crystal Wine Glasses, Set of 2

by Viski$22.99

Natural Cane Wicker Picture Frame

by Anaya Home$79.00

24K Rose Gold Bath Bombs Gift Set, 9 Scented Bubble Bombs

by Lovery$57.79

Cucumber Melon Deluxe Gift Basket Bath & Body Set

by Pure Parker$64.00

Cranberry & Cherry Blossom Spa Gift Basket

by Pure Parker$64.99

Love You Baby, Bye Hoodie

by Meredith Marks$49.00

Love You Baby, Bye T-shirt

by Meredith Marks$29.00

Beard Balm

by Gentlehomme$14.99

Valentines Signature Sausage Crate – valentines day candy – valentines day gifts

by American Integrity Products$82.62

Say You’ll Be Mine Valentine Gift Basket – valentines day candy – valentines day gifts

by American Integrity Products$123.58

Love Letters Express Valentine Gift Set – valentines day candy – valentines day gifts

by American Integrity Products$103.64

Sweet Treats Valentine Gift Box – valentines day candy – valentines day gifts

by American Integrity Products$93.56

Earth Wood Ceira Polarized Sunglasses

by Ideal Fashions$99.00

Earth Wood Cove Polarized Sunglasses

by Ideal Fashions$89.00

Earth Wood Pacific Polarized Sunglasses

by Ideal Fashions$89.00

Earth Wood Moonstone Polarized Sunglasses

by Ideal Fashions$99.00

Earth Wood Cruz Polarized Sunglasses

by Ideal Fashions$99.00

Breed Espinosa Chronograph Mesh-Bracelet Watch w/ Date

by Ideal Fashions$139.00

