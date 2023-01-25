Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: What To Buy For Your Friend, Lover, Partner Or Crush

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.
Valentine’s Day is just a few weeks away! Maybe that fact fills you with excitement – your plans are locked, you’ve got a date, and you know what you’re gifting your SO – or maybe you’re more in the, “Ah I have nothing planned!” category.
Don’t panic – we’ve got you covered. Well, at least we’ve got the gift portion of the day covered. The find-a-date-or-plans portion is all you.
Whether you’re planning a Valentine’s Day date with your longtime partner, it’s still early days with a new crush or situationship (hey, we don’t judge), or if you’re just going to have an epic hangout with friends, you’re sure to find the perfect thing for whatever relationship stage you find yourself in this holiday.
With elegant rose boxes, intimate massage candles, cute jewelry, and even trendy sunglasses, this list has it all. So look at our picks below and check off one item off your Valentine’s To-Do List!
The Singular Sensation
by Rosepops LLC$32.00
The Sassy Six Pack
by Rosepops LLC$130.00
The Over the Moon
by Rosepops LLC$195.00
Self + Massage Oil Candle – Tahitian Moss
by Verishop$55.00
YOU’RE DOING GREAT CANDLE
by Ryan Porter | Candier$31.00
Good Vibes – Crystal Candle Votive Trio
by Jill & Ally$48.00
Relaxor Massage Gun
by Teleshop$29.99
Love Heart Bracelet
by Verishop$48.00
Initial Reaction Stud
by Oradina$65.00
I Love You To The Moon And Back Cuff Bracelet
by Mint & Lily$80.00
I Love You More External Cuff Bracelet
by Mint & Lily$60.00
Initial Necklace
by Katie Dean Jewelry$70.00
Initial Ring
by Katie Dean Jewelry$55.00
Sandrine Necklace
by Joey Baby$35.00
Rocket Cocktail Shaker
by Viski$39.99
Rolling Crystal Wine Glasses, Set of 2
by Viski$22.99
Natural Cane Wicker Picture Frame
by Anaya Home$79.00
24K Rose Gold Bath Bombs Gift Set, 9 Scented Bubble Bombs
by Lovery$57.79
Cucumber Melon Deluxe Gift Basket Bath & Body Set
by Pure Parker$64.00
Cranberry & Cherry Blossom Spa Gift Basket
by Pure Parker$64.99
Love You Baby, Bye Hoodie
by Meredith Marks$49.00
Love You Baby, Bye T-shirt
by Meredith Marks$29.00
Beard Balm
by Gentlehomme$14.99
Valentines Signature Sausage Crate – valentines day candy – valentines day gifts
by American Integrity Products$82.62
Say You’ll Be Mine Valentine Gift Basket – valentines day candy – valentines day gifts
by American Integrity Products$123.58
Love Letters Express Valentine Gift Set – valentines day candy – valentines day gifts
by American Integrity Products$103.64
Sweet Treats Valentine Gift Box – valentines day candy – valentines day gifts
by American Integrity Products$93.56
Earth Wood Ceira Polarized Sunglasses
by Ideal Fashions$99.00
Earth Wood Cove Polarized Sunglasses
by Ideal Fashions$89.00
Earth Wood Pacific Polarized Sunglasses
by Ideal Fashions$89.00
Earth Wood Moonstone Polarized Sunglasses
by Ideal Fashions$99.00
Earth Wood Cruz Polarized Sunglasses
by Ideal Fashions$99.00
Breed Espinosa Chronograph Mesh-Bracelet Watch w/ Date
by Ideal Fashions$139.00
